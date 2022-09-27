AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Independent School District announced that 14 Amarillo ISD students have recently been recognized by the National Merit Scholarship Program for the 2022-23 school year.

According to a news release from the district, seven students were named National Merit Semifinalists and seven were named National Merit Commended scholars. The district stressed that the seven seniors to be named semifinalists were the only students in the Amarillo and Panhandle area to be named as semifinalists in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program.

According to the release, the 2023 National Merit Semifinalists from Amarillo ISD include:

Amarillo High School

Michael Carathers;

Methan Rahman;

Lily Sobey;

Jeffery Zheng

Caprock High School

Christopher Castaneda.

Tascosa High School

William Ellis;

Elijah Hamilton.

The students in the district who were awarded the National Merit Commended scholar designation include:

Amarillo High School

Eleanor Archer;

Serenity Canales;

Sofia Deichert;

Steven Jalbert;

Kaylie Ledbetter;

Nathaniel Logsdon.

Tascosa High School

Ethan Evans

According to the release, high school juniors entered the 2023 National Merit Scholarship program by taking the 2022 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. The semifinalists across the nation represent less than one percent of high school seniors. Out of the 16,000 semifinalists, around 15,000 are expected to advance to the finalist level.