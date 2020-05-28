Amarillo ISD announces dates for in-person graduation ceremonies for Class of 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo ISD announced on Thursday its plans for in-person commencement ceremonies for the Class of 2020.

AISD said ceremonies for each of its four high schools will be held at Dick Bivins Stadium June 9 through June 12.

Officials with the district said to accommodate social distancing recommendations, graduates will receive four tickets each, and families will be given parking and seating assignments according to their graduate’s last name.

“Throughout all of our planning this spring and the making of our virtual graduation video, we have remained hopeful that we would be able to also honor our graduates with a more traditional, in-person graduation ceremony,” said Superintendent Doug Loomis. “We never wanted our graduates to miss out on feeling that excitement and anticipation of having their names announced and crossing the stage in front of a family who are there to celebrate them, so we’re moving forward with plans to offer this opportunity for grads to participate in an outdoor ceremony.”

Commencement ceremonies are scheduled for the following dates and times at Dick Bivins Stadium:

June 9, 8:00 p.m. Caprock High School

June 10, 8:00 p.m. Palo Duro High School

June 11, 8:00 p.m. Tascosa High School

June 12, 8:00 p.m. Amarillo High School



In the event of inclement weather, the district has also scheduled make-up dates for ceremonies on June 13 and June 14.

AISD said graduates and their families will receive details about tickets, parking, seating, and more from their high schools in the coming days.

