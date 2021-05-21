Amarillo ISD to celebrate Class of 2021 with ‘Graduation Week Events’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo ISD is set to celebrate the Class of 2021 with their “Graduation Week Events” beginning on Wednesday, May 24, according to a news release from Amarillo ISD.
According to the release, 1,703 members are part of the Class of 2021. The schedule for all events are listed below.
Tascosa High School Senior Walk, Tuesday, May 25 at 11:00 a.m.
- Tascosa seniors will return to the their elementary schools for a celebratory walk in cap and gown. The bus will leave Tascosa at 11:00 a.m. and go directly to Bivins Elementary School
Amarillo ISD 2021 Graduation Ceremonies, located at Dick Bivins Stadium, 3101 SE 10th Ave.
- Amarillo High School, Tuesday, May 25 from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.,
- In the case of implement weather, the graduation ceremony will be moved to Wednesday, May 26, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
- Caprock High School, Wednesday, May 26 from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
- In the case of implement weather, the graduation ceremony will be moved to Thursday, May 27, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
- Palo Duro High School, Thursday, May 27 from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
- In the case of implement weather, the graduation ceremony will be moved to Friday, May 28, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
- Tascosa High School, Friday, May 28 from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
- In the case of implement weather, the graduation ceremony will be moved to Saturday, May 29, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
- North Heights Alternative School, Tuesday, May 25 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- In the case of implement weather, the graduation ceremony will be moved to Saturday, May 29, from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
