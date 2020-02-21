Amarillo ISD, Amarillo Police investigating AHS coach for inappropriate behavior

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo ISD is investigating a coach at Amarillo High School for inappropriate behavior.

AISD has released a statement saying:



“Upon learning about a complaint of inappropriate behavior involving one of our employees, Amarillo ISD immediately notified Amarillo Police and CPS, and the employee was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigations. Because this is an active, ongoing investigation, the district cannot release additional information at this time. AISD has no tolerance for this type of alleged behavior, and we will continue to cooperate with the appropriate agencies as they investigate this matter.” Amarillo ISD

MyHighPlains.com has also reached out to Amarillo Police. APD said they are investigating an AHS coach, but no arrest has been made.

Parents with students at Amarillo High School were notified of the incident by an automated message this evening. MyHighPlains.com exclusively obtained the recording from a parent. Listen to it below:

