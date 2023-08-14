AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Independent School District said it will be hiring more officers and begin the process to train and arm school staff.

According to AISD, it will be doubling the size of the District’s police department and will train and arm staff through the Texas School Defender Program.

“Amarillo ISD has been ramping up security efforts since establishing a district police department in 2021. Until now, the district’s current force of six officers along with leveraged support from the Amarillo Police Department with 14 liaison officers, provides security coverage for the entire District,” said AISD officials in a news release.

The measure was approved by the AISD school board during a meeting on Monday and looks to add an additional eight officers to the AISD Police Department. The measure would also provide funding, training, and support for school staff through the Texas School Defender Program.