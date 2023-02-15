AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to officials with Palo Duro High School, theatre students recently competed for the first time in the Texas Thespian Virtual Performance Contest. On that first try, the school qualified nine members as Texas Theatre Scholars and had one actress named as the first performer to be a national qualifier in Amarillo Independent School District history.

Palo Duro Varsity Theatre Actress Serenaty Gonzalez was named as a national qualifier, a State Champion, according to district officials. Fellow Theatre Scholar Kim Nguyen was noted as only one point away from also being a national qualifier.

Also from Amarillo ISD, according to the published list on the competition website, Caprock High School’s Abbigail McCarty was a national qualifier for stage management.

Officials with Palo Duro published a list of its Texas Theatre Scholars, which the district framed as similar and equal to the National Honor Society, which included:

Jimmy Nguyen (Presidential Scholar)

Kim Nguyen

Joshua McCrary

Serenaty Gonzalez

Rachael Rios

Alondra Lazalde

Sarah Schooley

Madison Volden

Brianna Gonzalez

According to its website, the Texas Thespians State Festival includes both Texas-only and national events. District officials said that Palo Duro High School had seven entries in the competitions.

More information on the Amarillo ISD Theatre Arts program can be found on the district website.