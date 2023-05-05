Update: 9:05 a.m.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – During the annual Lamar Lively Teacher of the Year Breakfast program on Friday, Amarillo Independent School District officials named South Georgia Elementary School teacher Beth Talley and Austin Middle School teacher Chelsey Dosher as the 2022-2023 Teachers of the Year.

Original Story:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As announced by the Amarillo Independent School District, officials will reveal Teacher of the Year Award recipients at its annual Lamar Lively Teacher of the Year Breakfast program on Friday.

Organizers detailed that the event will be held at the Polk Street United Methodist Church Great Hall, with the Teachers of the Year announcement set for around 9 a.m.

The finalists for the Amarillo ISD 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year include:

Elementary Division Elizabeth Blackwell of Belmar Elementary School Karen Takacs of Bivins Elementary School Beth Talley of South Georgia Elementary School

Secondary Division Chelsey Dosher of Austin Middle School Larry Garcia of AmTech Career Academy Jennifer Wade of Amarillo High School



In 2022, Amarillo ISD announced Tiffany Ryals and Rhonda Obenbause as the Elementary and Secondary Teachers of the Year.

As noted by the Texas Education Agency, the 40 Regional Teachers of the Year will be able to apply to advance in the Texas State Teacher of the Year program and be considered for being named Texas Teacher of the Year in August.