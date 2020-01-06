Amarillo housing market outlook for 2020

“You can find affordable housing. You can find a great job. It’s a great place to raise a family. All of those factors go together and make it a great place to live,” said Kelsey Lankford, Amarillo National Bank.

Lankford talks about why Amarillo is so attractive for home buyers, saying 2019 saw an upward trend of new and prospective buyers.

“I think we do see quite a bit first time home buyers and younger buyers, I feel like that trend is kind of increasing as there moving here and have been here and find good jobs. They’re in a position where they can purchase a house. I think that trend has increased for sure,” said Lankford.

As it was in 2019, Lankford says those building home in 2020 could also go up.

“I think it’s great growth. It’s good for the economy. It’s good for those that are moving to those areas. There is predicted to be an increase in new construction homes in 2020. I think based on the past, I think it’s pretty accurate,” says Lankford.

But with 2020 Being an election year, Lankford says it can also be kind of difficult to see which way the market goes.

“It can just affect several different things with the economy, with the interests rates. It’s just kind of the unknown that could be something that could later affect. There’s really not a way to tell exactly what the affects will bring, just kind of the unknown going into it,” said Lankford.

But overall, Lankford says the outlook is still looking good.

“Rates are so low, it’s still a great time to buy and we’re hoping that it kind of stays that way throughout the year,” said Lankford.