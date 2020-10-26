Amarillo hosts World Championship Series of Team Penning and Ranch Sorting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Finally, The 2020 USTPA World Championship Series will conclude with what should be an exciting 2020 World Finals in Amarillo, Texas.

The United States Team Penning Association, Inc. (“USTPA”) World Championship Series of Team Penning & Ranch Sorting began the 2020 competition season last fall after the 2019 World Finals in Fort Worth.

The Finals will be held at the Amarillo National Center and Bill Cody Arena in Amarillo, Texas. The event will run seven days spanning from Oct. 25 through the 31st.

The pandemic had a huge impact on international and even domestic travel during the season, but the 2020 Finals event will nevertheless feature riders from every region of the USA, as well as some great competitors from Canada. They will all be competing in Team Penning and Ranch Sorting events, with estimated participation to be over 2,300 teams.

“The USTPA is anticipating the total cash and prizes payout at our 2020 World Finals to exceed $500,000”, commented USTPA President, Noah Sodrel. “Even with the compressed 2020 competition schedule, this year’s payout at the USTPA Finals is expected to be one of the largest in the association’s history”, continued Sodrel. “It’s great to see our competitor-members have the opportunity to compete for such tremendous cash and prize awards at our World Championship Series Finals”.

The Finals will begin every competition day at 8 a.m. and will continue until about 6 p.m. They will also be open to the public with no charge for admission.

The 2020 World Finals will conclude with “Finals Night” on Saturday, Oct. 31. The opening ceremony of the finals night will begin at 4 p.m., with the competition expected to run through approximately 10 p.m.

