AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo are in the midst of its ongoing Neighborhood Cleanup Week, hosting multiple roll-off locations throughout the city for trash collection.

According to a news release from the city of Amarillo, officials are hosting the Neighborhood Cleanup Week coinciding with Earth Day on Friday. Roll-off locations for trash and waste are located in six places throughout the city, including:

Bones Hooks Park, 2000 N. Hughes St.

Amarillo Public Library East Library, 2232 SE 27th Ave.

Eastridge School Park, 1314 Evergreen St.

San Jacinto Park, 100 S. Louisiana

Amarillo Public Library Southwest Library, 6801 SW 45th Ave.

Thompson Park, 2401 Dumas Dr.

“A great way to celebrate Earth Day is to help make our city a little cleaner, if not safer, by disposing of trash and waste,” Donny Hooper, the city’s director of public works, said in the release. “The roll-off locations help provide a quick and convenient way for residents to clean up their neighborhoods.”

Officials with the city of Amarillo will pick up larger items including mattresses free of charge with the Bulky Item Pick-Up Service. The release said that people should call 806-378-6813 to schedule a pick-up and properly place the item behind the curb.