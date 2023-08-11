AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – After previously postponing the event at the end of June, officials with the City of Amarillo announced that the community will celebrate the grand opening of the new Pavilion at the Santa Fe Depot.

Expected to be held at the Pavilion from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, located at 401 S. Grant, Amarillo officials said the grand opening ceremony will be open to the public and include a ribbon-cutting, live music and refreshments.

The new Pavilion is a 60,000-square-foot open-air facility approved by the Amarillo City Council in June 2022. As previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, city officials were aiming for the new venue to host events such as the WRCA World Championship Ranch Rodeo and others as a boost for the local economy.

“We are excited to have the Amarillo community get a first look at this fantastic addition to the Amarillo Civic Center Complex – the Pavilion at the Santa Fe Depot,” said Amarillo Civic Center Complex General Manager Bo Fowlkes. “This is a massive facility that provides countless entertainment options – from private parties to sporting events like basketball and volleyball to concerts and rodeo attractions.”

Also previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, some groups have raised concerns over projects such as the pavilion as a potential threat to historical sites such as the Santa Fe Depot, which landed on Preservation Texas’s 2023 list of the state’s most endangered places. However, while Preservation Texas contended that the pavilion’s construction damaged the character of the property, Amarillo city officials argued that the new addition has added visibility to the historic site.

Either way, other groups such as the Potter County Historical Commission and Center City Amarillo said they appreciated the renewed attention toward the depot area after Preservation Texas raised its concerns, and the Santa Fe Historical Railway Museum has been working to develop a comprehensive plan for the future of the depot itself.