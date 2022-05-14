AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Saturday morning the Hope and Healing Place (HHP) held the half marathon that took runners through downtown and the historic Oliver Eakle and Wolflin neighborhoods.

According to HHP, runners had the option to run the full 13.1 miles or form a two-person relay and run a 10-K separately.

HHP also added a fun option for our serious runners called a Trifecta they will run a total of three different distances; 5k and 10k on their own virtually then run the 13.1 on race day.

HHP said the funds help the hope and healing place which has been consoling grieving kids in the panhandle since 2003.