AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As COVID-19 cases continue to decline, both locally and nationally, area hospitals are seeing less of a COVID-19 impact on their staff and their services.

As of Wednesday, the hospitalization rate for Trauma Service Area A was at 2.18%, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Currently, 21 COVID-19 patients were reported as hospitalized throughout the region, 12 of which are in the intensive care unit and nine of which are in general beds.

COVID-19 patients in the hospital

Northwest Texas Healthcare System (NWTHS) recently hit a COVID-19 milestone, officials from the hospital told MyHighPlains.com. NWTHS Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Brian Weis, said as of Wednesday morning, his hospital had no patients with COVID in the ICU and no patients on a ventilator.

While the BSA Health System continues to have some COVID-19 patients in the hospital, Dr. Michael Lamanteer, BSA’s chief medical officer, said that there are not as many COVID-19 patients the hospital was seeing just a few months ago.

“We’re hovering in the range of about 10 to 12 COVID inpatients a day in the hospital,” Lamanteer said, “and about five of those right now are in the ICU and about three of those patients are on ventilators.”

Back to pre-pandemic operations

Dr. Weis said Northwest is starting to recover from pandemic stress, which allows the hospital to begin moving back to pre-pandemic operations. Supplies, including personal protective equipment, no longer is an issue for Northwest and more normal operations, including conducting elective surgeries and relaxing visitor limitations, are in place.

“The distraction that Covid was providing has lessened to the point that we can refocus on really was the basic operations of the hospital and some of the improvements we were looking at before the pandemic,” Dr. Weis said.

Dr. Weis said staffing is also improving to pre-pandemic levels, but it will take time to recover to where it was before COVID-19.

“We are getting rid of a lot of traveling nurses. So the state is pulling back those nurses. we had the FEMA nurses here for about a month, they’re gone. So we’re getting back to where we’re going to be dependent only upon our employed nurses, and then maybe any travelers that we hire as a facility,” said Dr. Weis. “So our hope is that we can actually recruit and hire back to left over the last two years, but we’re still a long way off from where we were prior to Covid.”

BSA continues to have a large number of non-employed contract staff to help cover the number of patients in the hospital, Dr. Lamanteer said. As of Wednesday, BSA has 302 patients being served. Dr. Lamanteer expects the number of staff to “taper off” through the rest of the month, which could leave BSA in an “ongoing void” until the hospital is able to hire more nurses.

“I think we’re now in that period of time where we’re going to have this transition phase,” he said. “Hopefully, some of the nurses that left to travel and do travel assignments are going to be coming back, looking for work in Amarillo and we can rehire them and not have a prolonged period where we don’t have the staff available to manage the non-COVID patients, which is the bulk of our volume right now.”

Dr. Lamanteer said discussions are taking place surrounding changes in the hospital’s screening procedures, including screening of employees and screening of visitors to the hospital.

“We’re trying to make sure that we make policy changes that coincide with what’s happening in the community with the incidents of COVID infection rates, the prevalence of disease, and how it’s impacting our staffing (as well as) what’s happening in terms of matching that up with CDC guidelines and also understanding that, you know, we’re in the healthcare business,” Dr. Lamanteer said. “We still want to make sure we’re doing what we can to protect our staff, our patients and our visitors that come into our facility.”

Dr. Lamanteer questions if BSA, as well as hospitals in general, will ever be exactly where they were prior to the pandemic, especially regarding staffing.

“Are we ever going to be where we were with staffing? I hope so, and I think so,” Lamanteer said. “But the duration of time that it’s going to take to get there, where we don’t have to rely on a large contingency of contract staff, I think is really kind of the crystal ball that every hospital administrative team is trying to figure out.”

However with the potential of further variants of COVID-19 impacting the Texas Panhandle, Dr. Weis said Northwest will not let down their guard just yet and will continue to keep their eye on any possibility of another wave of new cases.

“If we do see a rise with this new variant (BA.2), our ability to respond is going to be so much faster than previously because of the lessons we’ve already learned,” said Dr. Weis.

For more COVID-19 coverage, visit the MyHighPlains.com website.