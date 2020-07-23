Amarillo hospitals face staffing issues as more forced to quarantine

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It has been two weeks since Amarillo hospitals first warned many staff members were forced to quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 or being exposed. Now, staffing is a bigger struggle at both BSA and at Northwest Texas Hospital.

This is not the first time MyHighPlains.com has reported a strain on hospital staff, but now one hospital requires outside help.

NWTH Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Brian Weis, said it is all the more important to social distance and wear masks.

“Right now, we have 21 staff members quarantined at Northwest because of COVID-19 and we are getting one to four nurses testing positive every day for about the last week,” Dr. Weis said. “Then when we do contact tracing, we’re finding that these nurses are not getting this from the patients, they’re getting it from family members, from community members and from each other, actually.”

BSA’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Michael Lamanteer, echoed those concerns for his staff, saying: “The overwhelming majority of our staff that’s been quarantined and exposed have been community exposures. We’ve also had a number of employees since the outset of the pandemic that have been infected. Again, majority of those have been infections that have occurred in the community and again, the majority of those individuals have recovered are doing well. That is good news.”

According to Dr. Lamanteer, the bulk of BSA staff members are in quarantine not because they are infected, but because of potential exposure. He added he is interested in modifying the return to work protocol for previously infected workers under new CDC guidelines, allowing them to come back in a reasonable time frame.

Dr. Lamanteer also said BSA is not using outside resources, but staffing concerns are real.

“…No question that based on the number of nurses that we have that have been requiring quarantine, it certainly has put us in a difficult spot on certain days where we’ve had to do some creative maneuvers with our nursing leaders to get units staffed. With that being said, we are okay right now,” Dr. Lamanteer added.

Northwest, however, is struggling with staffing. The hospital is forced to tap into resources from the Panhandle Regional Advisory Council.

“So, we actually have brought in a number of visiting nurses from the RAC, who are now helping us only on COVID patients. So the nurses can only take care of COVID patients either on the floor or in the ICU,” said Dr. Weis.

Both hospitals are also taking more safety precautions on top of changing their visitation policies.

At NWTH, anyone in clinical areas must wear a mask and eye covers. At BSA, everyone will wear KN95 masks.

The Amarillo VA Health Care system has sent volunteers to help at other VA facilities in South Texas where there is a larger impact on the community. Medical Center Director, Dr. Rodney Gonzalez said they are mainly helping in San Antonio.

More from MyHighPlains.com: