Amarillo hospitals demobilizing RAC nursing staff

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Baptist St. Anthony’s and Northwest Texas hospitals are working to demobilize the staffing provided by the Regional Advisory Council, officials said.

Chief Medical Officer for BSA Dr. Michael Lamanteer said they expect 100% demobilization of the RAC nursing staff by the end of the month.

Chief Medical Officer for Northwest, Dr. Brian Weis, said they expect all visiting staff to be demobilized by the first week of May.

“We’re going to be relying on our employed and non-employed medical staff members in the community to manage our patients,” said Dr. Lamanteer. “They’re doing a very good job of that. We’re continuing to look at ways to bring in contract nursing as needed to have that backfill.”