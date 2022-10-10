AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Physicians Surgical Hospitals L.L.C ranked in the top 10 in the country of Modern Healthcare’s list of “Best Places to Work in Healthcare,” according to officials with Physicians Surgical Hospitals.

“Being named as the 49th Best Place to Work in Healthcare is a huge honor and achievement,” Brian S. Baremen, CE of Physicians Surgical Hospitals, said. “We truly believe that we are successful because we have been able to attract and retain some of the best healthcare professionals this region has to offer, and we plan to continue to serve the people of the Texas Panhandle with kindness and dignity for many more years to come.”

Officials noted that Physicians Surgical Hospitals was among five other entities from Ardent Health Services, the hospital’s parent company, who made the list.

“In light of the challenging environment for caregivers over the last two years, having team members rank their employer among the best in the country is an incredible testament to the power of a workplace where people feel connected to their purpose and supported by their leaders,” shares Ardent President and CEO Marty Bonick.

Bonick added, “I am grateful to our teams for their commitment to creating a healthy workplace and culture of belonging that allows people to thrive in meaningful roles and make a difference in their communities.”

The rankings, according to the officials, were based on employee surveys and a detailed questionnaire evaluating overall satisfaction, work-life balance, communication, policies and practices, along with work environment and culture.