AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Home sales in Amarillo have increased by more than 15% this quarter compared to last year, according to texasrealestate.com.
Texasrealestate.com said compared to the third quarter last year, Amarillo home sales increased by 17.7% to 1,122 single-family home sales, while the median price increased 16% to $203,000.
The site also said, statewide, home sales increased 18.4% to 119,642, while median price increased 8.6% to $266,000 during the third quarter of 2020.
More 2020-Q3 data specific to the Amarillo housing market as well as statewide figures can be found in the full report on texasrealestate.com.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Dalton hurt as Cowboys blown out
- WT listed among Top 10 Best Online Colleges in Texas
- Amarillo home sales up 15%
- Biden has 3-point lead over Trump in Texas, poll shows
- Spicy Mike’s Bar-B-Q Haven holds it’s 4th ‘Annual BBQ’ for Blankets of Love