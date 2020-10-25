Amarillo home sales up 15%

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Home sales in Amarillo have increased by more than 15% this quarter compared to last year, according to texasrealestate.com.

Texasrealestate.com said compared to the third quarter last year, Amarillo home sales increased by 17.7% to 1,122 single-family home sales, while the median price increased 16% to $203,000.

The site also said, statewide, home sales increased 18.4% to 119,642, while median price increased 8.6% to $266,000 during the third quarter of 2020.

More 2020-Q3 data specific to the Amarillo housing market as well as statewide figures can be found in the full report on texasrealestate.com.

