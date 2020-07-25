Amarillo home sales down from last year

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to Morgan Moritz, a Senior Account Executive at Pierpont Communications, whose client is Texas Realtors; Amarillo home sales have decreased compared to last year.

Moritz said compared to the second quarter last year, Amarillo home sales decreased by 7.3% to 935 single-family home sales, while the median price increased by 9.3% to $190,000.

Moritz added that COVID-19’s impact was felt across the state, she said during the second quarter of 2020 home sales declined 9.9% to 91,970, while the median price increased by 2.9% to $252,000.

More 2020-Q2 data on the Amarillo housing market can be found on page three of a full report on TexasRealEstate.com, while statewide figures are can be found on the first page.

