Amarillo holds public meeting on future of Tri-State Fairgrounds

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo asked members of the public to join a “unique project benefitting the entire Amarillo community,” alongside other groups and organizations in deciding the future of the Tri-State Fairgrounds.

The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 26, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Tri-State Fairgrounds offices at 3301 S.E. 10th Avenue. According to the City, it was set in collaboration with Potter County, Amarillo ISD, Amarillo-Potter Events Venue District, and the Tri-State Expo – all of which are expected to have representatives attending.

“A primary goal is to create a Master Plan for the Tri-State Fairgrounds with a consensus-driven vision,” said the City of Amarillo announcement, “including making the Tri-State Fairgrounds a more inviting venue while connecting to surrounding neighborhoods.”

This meeting comes after a previous announcement about a Master Plan for the venue, and officials said will include a presentation as well as time for questions and comments. The public was also encouraged to fill out the Tri-State Fairgrounds online survey.

Those who wish to participate in the meeting, said the City, can also do so remotely using the featured ZOOM link:

https://zoom.us/j/96788553989?pwd=TmVmMGJsV3VaNTZHY3d0clN1Tmh5QT09#success