AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo announced that it is holding its Christmas tree lighting Friday at 5 p.m. on the west side of the Amarillo Civic Center Complex across from the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts.

The city said in a news release that the CoA Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony for Friday will be prior to the Center City Electric Light Parade allowing attendees of the tree lighting additional holiday festivities.

“Downtown Amarillo will be the place to be Friday evening,” said Amarillo Mayor Pro Tem Freda Powell. “The lighting of the city Christmas tree has long been a tradition for Amarillo. Combine this tradition with the tradition of the Center City Electric Light Parade, and it will be a fun and entertaining way for Amarillo to kick off the holiday season.”

The Center City Electric Light Parade is returning to its traditional parade format with floats traveling down Polk street from 11th to 4th Avenue. The show will be free and open to the public. The parade starts at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2.