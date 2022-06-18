AMARILLO, Texas, (KAMR/KCIT)— Amarillo HOG announced that they will host” Show and Shine” from 3 p.m to 6 p.m on Saturday at Tripp’s Harley-Davidson, located west of I-40.

Participants can bring their car, truck, bike, or anything with wheels that they would like to show off. Admission is free. There will be prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place, as well as people’s choice. Family Support Services will also be selling Harley Party tickets.

For more information, visit the Amarillo HOG Facebook Event.