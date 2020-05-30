Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce responds restaurant owners allegation

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (AHCC) has issued a statement after a local lawyer and business owner claims they spoke with him about the name of his new restaurant that some claim is a racial slur.

Attorney Jesse Quackenbush, owner of “Big Beaners” restaurant in Amarillo is defending the name of his establishment after some people have said it is a derogatory term.

Quackenbush told us about an interaction he said he had with the AHCC and the Local League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) over the name of the restaurant.

“I was called by Abel Vasquez [president of Amarillo chapter of LULAC],” said Quackenbush. “I started to get a lecture about what LULAC did to the Frito-Lay Corporation because of Frito Bandito back in the 1960s and 1970s. That basically was his attempt to strong-arm me with a veiled threat of litigation to ruin my business, and I told him that he and whomever else he represented can go f*** themselves and go to Starbucks if they don’t like my business.”

When we asked if Quackenbush had any plans of changing the name, he said, “If I would have been approached nicely by LULAC, if I would have been approached nicely by the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce instead of threateningly. In other words, threatening to strong-arm me into something different, I might have reconsidered.”

We reached out to the AHCC for comment on Thursday, but they were unavailable for comment.

Friday, the AHCC released a statement. In it, AHCC’s Executive Director, Ruby Moreno, said “The Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has never contacted Mr. Jesse Quackenbush regarding the “Big Beaners” name he chose for his new restaurant. The comments on his social media post regarding the Hispanic Chamber are not factual.”

The statement from AHCC goes onto say in part, “We just want to clarify Mr. Able [sic] Bosquez is not a board member not a member representing the Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Mr. Able [sic] Bosquez is representing LULAC.”

Read the full statement from the AHCC below:

Read Quackenbush’s social media statement by clicking here.

