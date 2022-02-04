AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As part of the start of the Spring 2022 semester, local higher education institutions are reporting their respective enrollment figures for the semester.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, West Texas A&M University reported an overall decrease in enrollment from spring 2021 to the spring 2022 semester. However, the university saw an increase of around 16% in freshmen as well as a more than 25% increase in doctoral students.

West Texas A&M University reported 6,280 undergraduate students and 2,300 graduate students, a 3.81% decrease from spring 2021, according to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com.

“Nearly 90% of our new freshman from the fall returned for the spring semester, which is a strong indicator that our fall-to-fall retention will be strong this year,” Mike Knox, the vice president for student enrollment, engagement and success for West Texas A&M University, said. “Retaining students to their sophomore year is critical to our strategic enrollment efforts, and in this area, WT is bucking national trends that are finding more and more students sitting out… With such a robust job market now, we’re not surprised to see that some of our numbers are down. Jobs are plentiful, and people have the option to work for a while and save money so that they can finish their degree or start a graduate degree while minimizing debt.”

For more information about the university’s enrollment figures, visit the West Texas A&M University website.

Officials from Amarillo College reported a slight increase in spring enrollment from 2021. According to data from the college, officials reported 7,998 students in the spring 2022 semester, compared to 7,982 students in the spring 2021 semester, a 0.20% increase.

Officials from the college expect a change in the number of students in the college in the next eight-week session.

For more information about Amarillo College, visit the college’s website.