AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The 30th anniversary of the Pantex Science Bowl proved to be a big success, according to the company, after its latest event was hosted virtually over the weekend. On Monday, Pantex released the full summary of its 2022 Pantex Science Bowl results.

According to the summary, Hutchinson Middle School in Lubbock took “top honors” from the Middle School event held a few weeks prior, while the High School online competition took place on Saturday, Feb. 19.

Winners and their awards included, according to Pantex:

1st Place – Lubbock High School, Team 1, winning $1,000

2nd Place – Amarillo High School, Team 1, winning $500

3rd Place – Ascension Academy, Team 1, winning $250

The “Best Sportsmanship” award vote taken by event officials resulted in a tie between Caprock High School, Team 1, and Ascension Academy, Team 1. According to Pantex, both teams received $250.







Pantex wished congratulations to the teams, coaches, and parents involved in the 2022 Science Bowl.