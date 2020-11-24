Amarillo High School students collect canned food to benefit Amarillo’s Children Home

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo High School students have been collecting canned food to help the Amarillo’s Children Home, and dropped off those donations today.

This year has added extra challenges and Amarillo High School students have

been thinking out of the box and working hard to once again make this a cherished event.

Their annual food drive typically provides on average 20,000 cans of food.

It also helps ACG offset grocery expenses for an entire year and provide food for 100 children and their parents.

This tradition started after the great depression and has lasted for 77 years.