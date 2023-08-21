Ongoing updates can be viewed through the Live Blog at the bottom of this story.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo High School is currently on lockdown according to the Amarillo Police Department.

APD said Danbury Street is also shut down at this time.

No further information was provided by officials.

According to messages that were forwarded to MyHighPlains.com by parents of Amarillo High School students:

Your student is safe, but I’m reaching out to let you know our school has been placed in a lockdown while we investigate a tip. The outside doors of our buildings are locked and students are safe inside the school building. Thank you for your understanding. We will update you. Messages forwarded by parents of AHS students