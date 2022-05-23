AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – High school students across the Amarillo area are expected to celebrate their graduations this week. However, the risk of rain on the High Plains may lead some schools to reschedule their ceremonies.

MyHighPlains.com compiled graduation information for high schools in Amarillo, and alternate schedules the schools have said they would follow in the event of inclement weather. Each graduation, according to the schools, is expected to take place in Dick Bivins Stadium at 3101 SE 10th Ave.

Tascosa High School

Monday, May 23: 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. Alternate – Tuesday, May 24: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.



Amarillo High School

Tuesday, May 24: 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. Alternate – Wednesday, May 25: 10 a.m. 12 p.m.



Caprock High School

Wednesday, May 25: 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. Alternate – Thursday, May 26: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.



Palo Duro High School

Thursday, May 26: 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. Alternate – Friday, May 27: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.



North Heights Alternative School

Friday, May 27: 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. Alternate – Saturday, May 28: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.



This story is developing. For updates, check with MyHighPlains.com.