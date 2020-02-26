Amarillo High School coach arrested for Improper Relationship Between Educator/Student

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo High School coach has been arrested.

According to Amarillo Police, Kevin Ufford is charged with Improper Relationship Between Educator/Student.

Ufford was arrested late this afternoon.

Last week, MyHighPlains.com was first to report that an Amarillo ISD employee was being investigated by AISD for inappropriate behavior. It was later confirmed to us through APD that the employee was a coach at Amarillo High School.

Amarillo ISD released the following statement regarding the incident last week:

“Upon learning about a complaint of inappropriate behavior involving one of our employees, Amarillo ISD immediately notified Amarillo Police and CPS, and the employee was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigations. Because this is an active, ongoing investigation, the district cannot release additional information at this time. AISD has no tolerance for this type of alleged behavior, and we will continue to cooperate with the appropriate agencies as they investigate this matter.” Amarillo ISD

Parents with students at Amarillo High School were notified of the incident by an automated message. MyHighPlains.com exclusively obtained the recording from a parent. Listen to it below:

This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.

