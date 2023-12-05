AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Winter is here, and respiratory illnesses are going around, but local health experts are here to share tips for staying healthy this holiday season.

Dr. Todd Bell, an associate professor at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and a pediatric doctor, said they are seeing several respiratory illnesses circulating, including a lot of RSV.

“Typically, that’s going to be affecting the little ones, especially under a year of age, as well as older folks who have chronic lung disease,” Dr. Bell said. “We also are seeing a little bit of influenza, but not a huge amount just yet. That usually peaks a little bit later in the season. We are seeing some COVID, both in the pediatric population, as well as in the adult population.”

Bell said other viruses are also going around.

Casie Stoughton, the Amarillo Public Health Department Director, said people should take extra care of themselves this season.

“Certainly, this time of year, we like to travel and so, kind of the same thing. You know, lots of rest and drinking lots of water, good hand washing. If you’re sick, it’s just best to stay home,” Stoughton said. “Or if you’ve been around somebody who has been ill, then watching your own signs and symptoms. But those are really the very best ways to stay healthy.”

Stoughton said weather typically does not make us sick—but the colder it gets outside, the more time we spend indoors—where germs can spread. She said people should take extra precautions ahead of family gatherings.

“If you’ve been sick, or if you’ve got signs of respiratory illness, then a mask is a great tool as well,” she continued.

Bell, who also serves as the Amarillo Public Health Authority, said people should be sure to get their vaccinations.

“Flu vaccines are still available. The COVID vaccine that’s specific to the type of COVID that’s circulating, there’s a new RSV vaccine for adults who are older, and especially those who have chronic lung disease,” he added. “And I would highly encourage people to get that.”