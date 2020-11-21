Amarillo has lowest unemployment rate in the state

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Texas Workforce Commission October data release, Amarillo continues to have the lowest unemployment rate in the state.

According to the TWC the state’s overall unemployment rate sits at 6.9 percent. Amarillo’s unemployment rate dropped to 4.4 percent and Lubbock saw a fall to 5.1 percent.

The state added more than 118,000 non-farm positions during the month..

Texas Workforce Commission’s data release can be found here.