Amarillo Habitat for Humanity to volunteer for High Plains Food Bank, celebrate 40th anniversary

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Habitat for Humanity (AHFH) is kicking off their 40th anniversary month by volunteering their time at the High Plains Food Bank on Wednesday, Dec. 1 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., according to a press release from Habitat for Humanity.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to partner with another local organization that addresses basic needs like we do—food and shelter. Our work goes hand-in-hand so it is such a special way to celebrate our 40th anniversary as an organization” said Alason Moorhead, AHFH Executive Director.

Habitat for Humanity added that Dec. 28 will be AHFHs official anniversary of incorporating with the state of Texas, and the organization is currently working on homes in the Barrio neighborhood in Southeast Amarillo.

