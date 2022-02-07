AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Habitat for Humanity (AHFH) announced its third-anniversary celebration at its Paramount Boulevard location will happen on Tuesday, February 8th.

Amarillo Habitat said it had purchased the 2626 Paramount Blvd building in June 2018 and first opened the doors to the public there in February 2019.

“This location has been a tremendous blessing to us. We have come so far since our move, remodel, and the pandemic. While these challenges were difficult to navigate over the past three years, the community continued to support us and our staff always rose to the occasion. We are so humbled and thankful our ReStore is able to help fund the construction of Habitat homes as it was designed to do” says Executive Director Alason Moorhead.

People can donate furniture, household items, clothing, building supplies, and more that are in good condition to the ReStore by dropping those items off at 2626 Paramount Blvd or calling (806) 373-1185 to schedule a pick-up time. Hours of the Habitat ReStore are Tuesday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Those proceeds go to help support the construction of Amarillo Habitat for Humanity homes.



