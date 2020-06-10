Amarillo Habitat for Humanity make food care packages for families impacted by COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A local orgnization is working to relieve some of the struggle of COVID-19 for some families who may have had a job loss or reduction in hours.

The Amarillo Habitat for Humanity (AHFH) started a campaign to reise funds to buy shelf-stable food to deliver to families who my be food insecure.

The organization will deliver the food to 75 AHFH families this week.

Each family will get 18 pounds of food including pasta, canned vegetables, soups, peanut butter, and other various items.

“We are so fortunate to have a community that stepped in to help us provide food to our Habitat families,” says Sarah Curtis, Director of Family Services at AHFH. “While our usual mission is to provide affordable housing, we are thankful to have the opportunity to address the other needs of our partners during this time.”

