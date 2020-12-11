Amarillo Habitat for Humanity “Cruise by Christmas Party”

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Habitat for Humanity has announced the “Cruise by Christmas Party” for 75 AHFH families.

AHFH said because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual AHFH Christmas party had to be cancelled, and are hosting a drive-thru Christmas Party.

The AHFH families can drive through the AHFH parking lot and collect a gift and refreshments from the staff from the safety of their vehicles. AHFH said every family who participates in this event will be entered into a drawing to skip their January mortgage payment.

“Our Christmas party is our most well attended event and we didn’t want to miss the opportunity to connect with our families,” said Sarah Curtis, Director of Family Services at AHFH. “We’re thankful that even in a pandemic we are able to serve our families even if it’s in a small way.”

Gifts and refreshments will be handed out from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the AHFH administrative office at 2700 S. Wilson