Amarillo Habitat for Humanity celebrates first anniversary of its ReStore

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Habitat for Humanity celebrated the first anniversary of its ReStore on Saturday, Feb. 8.

AHFH purchased the building located at 2626 Paramount Boulevard in June of 2018. After a months-long renovation, doors reopened to the public at the new location this past February.

Kim Webb, the manager of the ReStore, said the nonprofit has begun another renovation project, which will add 3,000 square feet to its sales floor.

“We just thank the community for their support and giving,” said Kim Webb, manager of the AFHF ReStore. “If we don’t have people who give us their items, then we don’t anything to sell and then our customers who come in and support us that way and purchase and find their treasures here.”

Anyone is welcome to shop at the ReStore. The public is encouraged to donate any furniture, household items or clothing that are still in good condition.

AFHF said money from sales stays within the Amarillo Habitat organization to continue building homes for low-income families in the community.

