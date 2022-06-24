AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Habitat for Humanity (AHFH) announced the completion of its newest home and has planned to celebrate the family and the accomplishment at a Friday morning event.

AHFH said that the Noo family and their new home, located on 900 SE 21st Ave, will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, and invited the public to join in marking the occasion.

The Noo family is expected to receive keys to their new four-bedroom, two-bath home at the event, described AHFH.

The Noos were originally from Burma, and the couple migrated to Thailand to seek refuge from war, where they lived for 24 years in the Mae La refugee camp. They described their home in Thailand as a one-room building made from bamboo, with leaves serving as a roof. AHFH noted that the Noos set a goal of homeownership when they partnered with the organization and contributed over 1,500 sweat equity hours to the program while working full time and attending school. The family also put a $1,500 down payment toward their home and completed a financial stability course.

According to AHFH, the Noos said that their favorite part of being partnered with the organization has been learning to build a home from the ground up, and they can’t wait for the space they will acquire when they move into their new home.

“This family has worked incredibly hard to earn this zero-percent interest mortgage,” said AHFH Director of Operations Sarah Curtis, “We are so thankful for their patience while we built during the pandemic and can’t wait to welcome them home!”

AHFH noted that the presenting sponsor of the home is the Amarillo Association of Realtors (AAoR). Aside from funding most of the construction’s hard costs, the AAoR also logged “countless” volunteer hours on the project. Other donors noted as helping to make the build possible included Atmos Energy, Baskett Appraisal Service, the City of Amarillo, Cobblestone Custom Home Designs, the Done and Sybil Harrington Foundation, Greshman & Associates, Inc. Marble Depot, Texas Plains Contractors, Whirlpool, and the AHFH ReStore.

More information on the AHFH, as well as resources for volunteering and donation, can be found here. Or, those seeking information can call 806-383-3456.