AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The year is coming to an end, and with a new year comes New Year’s resolutions.

Contagion Athletics Manager Kevin Vanvoris, said when people are trying to start their health journey, they should first create a list of goals.

“I always tell people you should always set five reasonable goals and then five goals that are maybe out of your comfort zone,” Vanvoris said. “That way you have a small setting point, where you know, you can get to those goals pretty quickly. Then five that are kind of look if I work towards these five, I have these five that I can get to.”

Vanvoris added that when picking a person’s health journey back up, it is important that they ask trainers and staff around the gym for help.

“Usually, it takes three weeks for someone to form a habit. But, again asking for help, or maybe hiring a coach or trainer, to get through those first three, four, five weeks. Where it becomes a habit, that’s the best thing to do,” Vanvoris said. “But, if you can just set yourself up, ‘okay I need to get through the first twenty-one days and it will be a habit,’ it becomes so much easier. Again, setting those goals short term and those long term goals too.”

Nick’s Fight Club owner, Jessie Stanley, talked about what she personally does in the gym to stay motivated.

“What I do, is I turn everything off, I’m a mother of three boys and my husband’s in the military. So, there are so many things that are hard to shut off, you are so distracted,” Stanley said. “When you come here for that one hour, we got the music going, we got people encouraging you, telling you what to do. One more rep, keep pushing, just a little bit faster a little bit harder.”

Stanely said with New Year’s resolutions it is best to make it sustainable, so you continue to work towards the goals year around.