Amarillo group protests shelter in place order

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Today a group of people came together in downtown Amarillo to protest the shelter in place order.

The United Patriots of Amarillo hosted what they called a constitutional parade, driving through with flags, and protesting to reopen the economy. Some simply stayed in the parking lot, not following the social distancing guidelines from the white house.

Johnny Etheridge, the protester we spoke with says he and the other protestors aren’t a danger to the community because they’re not sick, and they wouldn’t knowingly spread the virus. Etheridge said the group just wants to go back to work.

The group pushed for bars and restaurants to re-open, among other businesses. Etheridge said he wants the mayor and city council to listen to their concerns.

“We’re not out here to do anything but go back to work…We’re just, we’re not a threat to anyone. we’re just trying to get back to our regular life where we were paying our bills,” said Etheridge.

Earlier this week, Governor Greg Abbott said pockets around Amarillo are not ready to re-open. Etheridge said the Governor needs to pay more attention to what our area should be doing.

Meanwhile, local health officials say our area is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases and you can be asymptomatic and still spread the virus.

