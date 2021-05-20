Amarillo Girl Scouts open ‘Women of Distinction’ award nominations

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains has opened Amarillo nominations until June 25, for the 2021 Women of Distinction awards.

Said the Organization, “Honorees will be celebrated at the Women of Distinction luncheon on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at the Amarillo Botanical Garden. During the luncheon, Girl Scouts will honor five Amarillo women who have made outstanding achievements in their professions and their communities and whose contributions make them positive role models for girls.”

The annual awards are intended to bring together and, said the Organization, recognize “a group of purpose-driven, women leaders in business, government, and philanthropy—who, like our girls, are dedicated to service and leadership—as well as one man who shows exemplary leadership and commitment to our community.”

The five awards that are included in the program, as detailed by the Girl Scouts:

Woman of Distinction Award: The recipient of this award demonstrates exceptional leadership, serves our communities, and advances the quality-of-life for girls and women. This purpose-driven woman is a champion for female ambition and connects with others to create impactful solutions. She is an inspirational role model who shows young girls how to create positive change in our world.

Rising Star: Girl Scouts know there’s no ‘right age’ to begin making a difference. Each year, one Rising Star Award is presented to a young Woman of Distinction between 12-25 years of age, who has completed a term of service in Girl Scouts. This individual has demonstrated leadership, initiative, and dedication, and has made significant contributions in her community.

Outstanding Community Partner: This award recognizes organizations, corporations, or foundations of all sizes for their philanthropic and/or exceptional involvement with Girl Scouts. This partner makes an impressionable difference to enhance education, transform communities, and is dedicated to empowering young leaders.

Lifetime Achievement Award: The recipient of this award is a lifelong Girl Scout who has dedicated her life to serving in the interest and support of female leadership.

Man Enough to Be a Girl Scout Award: The recipient of this award is a male business leader who supports the development of girls through Girl Scouting.

Nominees are not required to be, or have been, a Girl Scout.