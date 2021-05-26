Amarillo getting new hockey team: ‘Amarillo Wranglers’ press conference to be held at Civic Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A press conference will be held at the Civic Center.
Just two months after Amarillo Bulls announced their departure from the city, Amarillo will have a team to take to the ice in the upcoming 2021-22 season. According to the North American Hockey League website, the Kansas City Scouts and club owner Loretto Sports Ventures, LLC, have agreed to sell their NAHL membership to Amarillo Ice Sports, LLC.
