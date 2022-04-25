AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the most recent report by GasBuddy, Amarillo gas prices rose 9.7 cents in the last week for an average of $3.69/gallon Monday morning. Those prices were noted to be 9.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.21/gallon higher than a year ago.

GasBuddy reported that the cheapest station in Amarillo posted prices at $3.57/gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was $3.70/gallon, a difference of 13 cents. The lowest price statewide on Sunday was recorded at $3.35/gallon, while the highest was $4.79/gallon, a difference of $1.44.

Nationally, the average gas price rose 4.4 cents per gallon over the last week for an average of $4.11/gallon Monday. That national average was down 13.3 cents from a month ago, but stands $1.24/gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.

Gas prices in neighboring areas to Amarillo included:

Lubbock- $3.61/gallon, up 10.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.50/gallon.

Midland Odessa- $3.73/gallon, down 1.4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.75/gallon.

Oklahoma- $3.73/gallon, up 5.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.67/gallon.

“For the first time in over a month, the national average price of gasoline has risen. Primarily, this was due to oil prices that had jumped the prior week, pushing up the price that stations pay for fuel and thus causing them to raise prices,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The rise has been quite tame in most areas, while others have continued to gently decline. But, with the French election now behind us, there is risk that the EU could pursue harsher sanctions on Russia’s energy, which could cause oil prices to rise if it happens – something motorists should be on the watch for. In addition, U.S. oil inventories continue to decline, putting additional pressure on prices as the nation’s SPR continues to drain and Russia’s war on Ukraine remains ongoing. The global imbalance between supply and demand that led to these higher prices continues for the time being.”