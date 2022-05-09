AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to GasBuddy’s most recent report, Amarillo gas prices rose 13.1 cents per gallon over the last week for a Monday morning average of $3.82/gallon. Those prices were noted as 35.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.26/gallon higher than a year ago. Nationally, the prices of diesel rose 22.6 cents in the last week to land at an average price of $5.52/gallon.

GasBuddy noted that the cheapest station in Amarillo was priced at $3.69/gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $3.99/gallon, a difference of 30 cents. The lowest price in Texas Sunday was recorded at $3.29/gallon while the highest was $5.29/gallon, a difference of $2.

Nationally, the average price of gasoline rose 13.6 cents in the last week to reach an average of $4.31/gallon on Monday. That national average was noted as 19.6 cents per gallon higher from a month ago and $1.36/gallon higher than a year ago.

Gas prices in neighboring areas to Amarillo included:

Lubbock – $3.84/gallon, up 15.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.69/gallon.

$3.84/gallon, up 15.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.69/gallon. Midland Odessa- $3.97/gallon, up 5.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.92/gallon.

$3.97/gallon, up 5.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.92/gallon. Oklahoma- $3.88/gallon, up 12.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.76/gallon.

“Gasoline and diesel prices alike saw strong upward momentum last week as oil prices continued to climb after the EU signaled its desire to sanction Russian oil. In addition, U.S. petroleum inventories saw yet another weekly decline as we near the start of summer driving season,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Not only are diesel prices at a record high, they are at their largest differential to gasoline on record, surpassing the 98-cent difference in 2008 and currently standing at a $1.20 per gallon premium. While motorists filling with gasoline have seen a slight rise in prices, diesel’s surge will be a double whammy as diesel prices will soon be passed along to retail channels, further pushing up the cost of goods.”