AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Gas prices throughout the Amarillo area have stayed consistent in the last week, officials with GasBuddy announced Monday.

According to a survey of 147 stations in Amarillo, gas prices are averaging around $3.69/gallon as of Monday, 61.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.10 per gallon higher than a year ago. The cheapest station in Amarillo was reported as selling gas for $3.49 per gallon as of Sunday, while the most expensive was $3.81 per gallon.

“After a furious increase in the national average over the last two weeks, the top appears to be in with average gas prices slowly starting to decline over the last few days,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysts at GasBuddy, said in a news release. “While the decrease could be short-lived, it is nonetheless a well-needed break from the large surge in gas prices we’ve experienced over the last few weeks. The situation remains fluid, and escalations remain very possible, if not likely. For now, a $4.50 per gallon national average is off the table, but it certainly could be a future possibility as long as there is conflict between Russia and Ukraine.”

According to the release, the national average price of gasoline was also consistent in the last week, averaging $4.32 per gallon as of Monday. This comes as the lowest price in the state of Texas was reported as $2.89 per gallon and the highest was reported as $4.99 per gallon.