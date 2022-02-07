AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to reports from GasBuddy, the average gas price in Amarillo rose 9.3 cents over the last week for an average Monday morning of $2.97/gallon. Those prices were noted as 18 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and 88.1 cents higher than a year ago.

GasBuddy reported that the cheapest gas station in Amarillo was priced at $2.79/gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was $3.09/gallon, a difference of 30 cents. The lowest price across the state of Texas on Sunday was $2.65/gallon, with the highest $3.99/gallon, a difference of $1.34.

Nationally, gas prices rose 8.0 cents over the last week for an average of $3.42/gallon Monday morning, up 12.3 cents from last month and 97.5 cents from last year.

GasBuddy noted prices in neighboring areas to Amarillo, as well:

Lubbock- $2.98/gallon, up 8.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.90/gallon.

$2.98/gallon, up 8.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.90/gallon. Midland Odessa- $3.15/gallon, up 7.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.08/gallon.

$3.15/gallon, up 7.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.08/gallon. Oklahoma- $3.09/gallon, up 9.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.99/gallon.

“Gas prices saw their sharpest rise in months last week as oil surged to $93 per barrel, on continued concerns over Russia invading Ukraine and that there won’t be enough supply to meet demand come this summer,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With the national average at its highest level since 2014, the news is grim: motorists should expect even more price increases, with the larger jumps coming later this spring as a confluence of seasonal factors and the potential flare up in geopolitical tensions. Ultimately, the national average could be pushed to record territory by the start of the summer driving season.”