AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the latest report from GasBuddy, gas prices in Amarillo rose 14 cents per gallon in the last week, for an average of $3.59. Those prices were noted as 2.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and $1.09/gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest station in Amarillo was priced at $3.43/gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.79/gallon, a difference of 36 cents. The lowest price across Texas on Sunday was recorded as $3.18/gallon, while the highest was $4.79/gallon, a difference of $1.51/gallon.

Nationally, the average price of gas fell 3.8 cents per gallon in the last week for an average of $4.06/gallon. The national average was down 21.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.21/gallon higher than a year ago.

Gas prices in neighboring areas to Amarillo:

Lubbock- $3.50/gallon, down 4.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.55/gallon.

Midland Odessa- $3.75/gallon, down 6.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.82/gallon.

Oklahoma- $3.67/gallon, up 4.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.63/gallon.

“We’ve now seen the national average price of gasoline decline every week for the last month, a feat we most likely would not have expected ahead of summer and given the continued turns in Russia’s war on Ukraine. However, the downturn could slow or could even reverse in the days ahead if the rally in oil prices continues,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “A barrel of crude is now $14 higher than it was last week, as the European Union weighs placing harsher sanctions on Russia. This could further tilt the delicate balance of supply and demand in the wrong way, potentially sending oil prices up significantly if implemented. The path forward at the pump remains murky, however, with many possible outcomes, so motorists should be prepared for a bumpy ride.”