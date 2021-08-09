Amarillo gas prices rise again, average $2.78/gallon

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo gas prices have risen again in the past week, going up 3.4 cents for an average of $2.78 / gallon on Aug. 9, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey.

Compared to a month ago, GasBuddy reported Amarillo gas prices have risen 8.2 cents per gallon, and $1.05/gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Amarillo is priced at $2.69/gallon while the most expensive is $2.99/gallon, a difference of 30 cents. The lowest price in the state today is $2.58/gallon while the highest is $3.54/gallon, a difference of 96 cents.

Nationally, reports said that the average price of gas has risen 0.6 cents per gallon over the last week, for an average of $3.18/gallon. The national average is 3.5 cents higher than a month ago, and $1.02/gallon higher than last year.

Gas prices in neighboring areas:

Lubbock – $2.76/gallon, unchanged from last week’s $2.77/gallon

– $2.76/gallon, unchanged from last week’s $2.77/gallon Midland Odessa- $2.98/gallon, down 1.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.00/gallon

$2.98/gallon, down 1.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.00/gallon Oklahoma- $2.87/gallon, down 0.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.88/gallon

“Motorists have seen average gas prices edge slightly higher over the last week, even as the price of oil saw selling pressure. This leads me to believe that the tide may soon turn on gas prices, so long as we don’t see hurricanes target the country. In addition, GasBuddy data showed a decline in gasoline demand last week as we inch towards the end of the summer driving season, a time when demand softens,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “With the factors that drive prices higher now softening, I’m hopeful that in the next few weeks, we’ll start to see average gas prices declining. However, motorists shouldn’t get too excited yet – larger declines will likely not come until late September and October, as we transition back to cheaper winter gasoline.”