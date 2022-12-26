AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the latest reports from GasBuddy, gas prices in Amarillo rose 7.2 cents in the last week to reach a $2.58/gallon on Monday. Those prices were noted as 25.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 7.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

GasBuddy noted that the cheapest station in Amarillo was priced at $2.39/gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $2.70/gallon, a difference of 31 cents. The lowest price in Texas on Sunday was recorded at $1.89/gallon while the highest was $4.17/gallon, a difference of $2.28.

Nationally, gas prices fell 4.9 cents per gallon over the last week to reach an average of $3.05/gallon on Monday. The national average was recorded as down 50.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and 20.3 cents lower than a year ago. Nationally, the average price of diesel fell 8.6 cents to stand at $4.68/gallon.

Gas prices in areas neighboring Amarillo included:

Lubbock- $2.53/gallon, up 6.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.47/gallon.

$2.53/gallon, up 6.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.47/gallon. Midland Odessa- $2.69/gallon, down 6.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.75/gallon.

$2.69/gallon, down 6.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.75/gallon. Oklahoma- $2.61/gallon, up 3.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.57/gallon.

“While the national average declined for the seventh straight week, with oil prices rallying, it remains to be seen if we will manage another week of gasoline price declines. We’re still waiting for the national average to fall below $3 per gallon, something that is suddenly a bit less likely given the extreme cold weather, interrupting refining operations in the south, curbing gasoline production and potentially driving prices up slightly,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While some of the nation’s lowest priced gas stations will probably be forced to raise prices slightly, with some declines still happening in the West Coast, there remains a chance, albeit smaller one, that we could still see the national average fall below $3 per gallon. With the New Year on the doorstep, however, the biggest question motorists have remains what will happen in 2023 – a question GasBuddy’s annual Fuel Outlook will answer later this week.”