AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the latest GasBuddy report, the average price of gas in Amarillo rose 7.1 cents in the last week for an average of $3.12/gallon Monday morning. Those prices were noted as 23.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and 72.9 cents per gallon higher than last year.

Reports from GasBuddy noted that the cheapest station in Amarillo was priced at $3/gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $3.29/gallon, a difference of 29 cents. The lowest price in Texas Sunday was $2.69/gallon, while the highest was $3.99, a difference of $1.30/gallon.

Nationally, the average price of gas rose 7.5 cents in the last week for an average of $3.59/gallon Monday morning. Those prices were up 23.2 cents per gallon from last month and 87.6 cents higher than a year ago.

Gas prices in neighboring areas to Amarillo:

Lubbock- $3.10/gallon, up 1.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.09/gallon.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine has sparked high level concern that oil production could eventually be stifled, or even sanctioned, from the world’s second largest oil producer, leading to less supply as demand grows. That possibility has pushed up the national average price of gasoline considerably in the last week, and the situation could worsen at any time, keeping gas prices elevated for the foreseeable future,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “In addition to the unstable situation with the Russian invasion, we’re also entering the time of year that seasonality pushes gasoline prices up by anywhere from 25 to 75 cents by Memorial Day. It’s simply looking like a perfect storm for motorists at the pump, with little to no relief anytime soon.”