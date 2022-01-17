Amarillo gas prices rise 6.7 cents, average $2.86/gallon

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to GasBuddy’s daily survey, gas prices in Amarillo rose 6.7 cents through the last week for an average of $2.86/gallon on Monday morning. Those prices were noted as 15.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and 88.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The cheapest station in Amarillo, according to GasBuddy, opened the week at $2.69/gallon, while the most expensive was $2.99/gallon, a difference of 30 cents. In the state of Texas, the lowest price Monday was noted at $2.51/gallon, while the highest was $3.69/gallon, a difference of $1.18.

Nationally, gas prices rose 0.8 cents per gallon in the last week for an average of $3.31/gallon Monday. That average was down 0.7 cents from a month ago, and 92.8 cents higher than a year ago.

Gas prices in areas neighboring Amarillo included:

Lubbock- $2.85/gallon, up 3.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.81/gallon.

Midland Odessa- $3.04/gallon, up 2.0 cents per gallon from last week's $3.02/gallon.

Oklahoma- $2.89/gallon, up 1 cent per gallon from last week's $2.88/gallon.

“Average gas prices saw a slight boost over the last week as the rising price of crude oil continues to push prices up. While the rise was fairly tame, some states still saw slight declines. Gasoline demand, aside from motorists filling up ahead of the weekend winter storm, has been lackluster. The real pain at the pump will start in about 4-6 weeks,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Oil prices continue to edge higher as oil production remains a concern due to unrest in Libya and Kazakhstan, however, some improvement in the latter situation could lead to oil prices being more subdued.”