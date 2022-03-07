AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Gas prices in Amarillo rose a staggering 46.4 cents per gallon over the last week, according to reports from GasBuddy, for an average of $3.58/gallon Monday morning. Those prices were noted as 58.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.04/gallon higher than a year ago.

According to the price reports, the cheapest station in Amarillo by the end of the weekend offered a price of $3.39/gallon, while the most expensive was $3.79/gallon, a difference of 40 cents. The lowest price in Texas yesterday was noted at $2.69/gallon, while the highest was $4.75/gallon, a difference of $2.06.

Nationally, the average price of gas rose 46.5 cents per gallon over the last week. GasBuddy reported an average nationally of $4.06/gallon Monday morning, up 61.1 cents from a month ago and $1.29/gallon higher than a year ago.

Gas prices in neighboring areas to Amarillo:

Lubbock- $3.65/gallon, up 54.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.10/gallon.

Midland Odessa – $3.75/gallon, up 47.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.28/gallon.

Oklahoma- $3.62/gallon, up 38.0 cents per gallon from last week's $3.24/gallon.

“There are few words to describe the unprecedented rise in gasoline prices over the last week, with massive spikes coast to coast in both gasoline and diesel prices, as oil prices jump to their highest since 2008. Forget the $4 per gallon mark, the nation will soon set new all-time record highs and we could push closer to a national average of $4.50/gal. California could be heading for $5.50 per gallon with more stations charging $6 and beyond,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “We’ve never been in this situation before, with this level of uncertainty. As we lose a major global producer under the weight of deserving bipartisan sanctions for invading a sovereign country, the cost is high. Americans will be feeling the pain of the rise in prices for quite some time, with little good news foreseen.”